"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention center

A former prisoner spoke about the conditions of detention of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in the Taganrog pre-trial detention center. The testimonies indicate the systemic moral and physical pressure she experienced in Russian captivity. This was reported by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, a former prisoner of war with the call sign "Razor," who was in an adjacent cell, spoke about the treatment of Viktoria Roshchyna. According to him, the journalist was regularly punished for "misbehaving" and being "noisy."

Roshchyna got it good. In the opinion of the Russians, she behaved badly, was noisy. They needed everyone to sit quietly and not open their mouths. But she asked for a psychologist, or to change books. She constantly asked to see operational staff. – "Razor" said.

According to him, during one such episode, the journalist had a nervous breakdown.

The girl starts to have a tantrum. And they yell at her: "Go to your cell! Don't get on my nerves!" And she goes into the cell. We hear screams. And she, as I understood, tore off a plastic ceiling light and cut her veins. But not badly, only damaged the skin. Medics ran over. – he recalls.

Let's add

Viktoria Roshchyna was illegally captured in the summer of 2023 in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. She died on September 19, 2024, in pre-trial detention center No. 3 in the city of Kizel, Perm Krai, Russia. She became the first Ukrainian journalist to die in Russian captivity.

With such conditions, death could have occurred earlier. Vika is the first Ukrainian journalist killed by Russian captivity. And while international partners delay, the Russian prison continues to kill. Right now, according to IMI, 26 media workers are in detention. For example, journalist Iryna Danylovych is deaf in one ear, complains of severe headaches, and does not receive treatment. Instead, Russian music is played loudly to the woman, which makes her suffer even more. - emphasized the people's deputy.

Yurchyshyn also called on international organizations to use existing levers of influence to pressure Russia and facilitate the return of Ukrainian journalists home.

Instead of normal care – pressure and torture. Instead of a psychologist – a solitary confinement cell. Russian prison kills. One of the meetings of the Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating Russia's crimes against journalists will definitely be dedicated to Viktoria Roshchyna and the facts of her murder. International organizations have the opportunity and leverage not to wait for more bad news, but to act now. To pressure Russia and help bring Ukrainian journalists home. - added the MP.

Recall

On August 8, a farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity. Numerous signs of torture were found on the body of the deceased, and the Prosecutor General's Office announced suspicion against the head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog.