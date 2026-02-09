"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention center

$43.050.09
Exclusive
04:18 PM
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 18014 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 33469 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 37439 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54403 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52634 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42264 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40549 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27082 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Popular news
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power
February 9, 06:57 AM
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia
February 9, 09:47 AM
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
12:30 PM
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicion
01:13 PM
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
02:55 PM
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
12:30 PM
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
February 8, 07:00 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
UNN Lite
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
03:48 PM
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
03:11 PM
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

A former prisoner spoke about the moral and physical pressure on Viktoria Roshchyna in the Taganrog pre-trial detention center. The journalist died on September 19, 2024, in Russian captivity.

"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention center

A former prisoner spoke about the conditions of detention of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in the Taganrog pre-trial detention center. The testimonies indicate the systemic moral and physical pressure she experienced in Russian captivity. This was reported by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, a former prisoner of war with the call sign "Razor," who was in an adjacent cell, spoke about the treatment of Viktoria Roshchyna. According to him, the journalist was regularly punished for "misbehaving" and being "noisy."

Roshchyna got it good. In the opinion of the Russians, she behaved badly, was noisy. They needed everyone to sit quietly and not open their mouths. But she asked for a psychologist, or to change books. She constantly asked to see operational staff.

– "Razor" said.

According to him, during one such episode, the journalist had a nervous breakdown.

The girl starts to have a tantrum. And they yell at her: "Go to your cell! Don't get on my nerves!" And she goes into the cell. We hear screams. And she, as I understood, tore off a plastic ceiling light and cut her veins. But not badly, only damaged the skin. Medics ran over.

– he recalls.

Let's add

Viktoria Roshchyna was illegally captured in the summer of 2023 in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. She died on September 19, 2024, in pre-trial detention center No. 3 in the city of Kizel, Perm Krai, Russia. She became the first Ukrainian journalist to die in Russian captivity.

With such conditions, death could have occurred earlier. Vika is the first Ukrainian journalist killed by Russian captivity. And while international partners delay, the Russian prison continues to kill. Right now, according to IMI, 26 media workers are in detention. For example, journalist Iryna Danylovych is deaf in one ear, complains of severe headaches, and does not receive treatment. Instead, Russian music is played loudly to the woman, which makes her suffer even more.

- emphasized the people's deputy.  

Yurchyshyn also called on international organizations to use existing levers of influence to pressure Russia and facilitate the return of Ukrainian journalists home.

Instead of normal care – pressure and torture. Instead of a psychologist – a solitary confinement cell. Russian prison kills. One of the meetings of the Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating Russia's crimes against journalists will definitely be dedicated to Viktoria Roshchyna and the facts of her murder. International organizations have the opportunity and leverage not to wait for more bad news, but to act now. To pressure Russia and help bring Ukrainian journalists home.

- added the MP.

Recall

On August 8, a farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity. Numerous signs of torture were found on the body of the deceased, and the Prosecutor General's Office announced suspicion against the head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog.

