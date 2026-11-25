File pic: PA

The British Royal Air Force has begun moving combat aircraft to protected hangars overnight due to the threat of drone attacks. These measures are being taken amid warnings from British intelligence agency MI5 and the Ministry of Defence about an increased risk of Russian sabotage against defence companies and firms supplying military equipment to Ukraine. Sky News reports, as cited by UNN.

The Royal Air Force moves aircraft to hangars and fortified shelters at night to protect them from a possible drone threat. There are also reportedly plans to install anti-drone nets around military aircraft that remain unprotected, for example near runways or at air bases lacking adequate protection - the publication writes.

According to the publication, such anti-drone nets are commonplace throughout Ukraine, where they help protect military equipment, critical national infrastructure and key roads from Russian drones.

These Royal Air Force measures are a clear indication of how the United Kingdom's armed forces are strengthening their defences on the home front amid growing threats. Deploying military aircraft at different locations makes them a much more difficult target than when they are all concentrated at several bases. Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smith said that the RAF is preparing for a scenario in which "there is no safe haven at home, you are conducting combat operations from the territory of the United Kingdom, but you need to keep moving - the publication adds.

We remind you

Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 warned British defence companies of an increased risk of Russian attacks, such as arson, because of their support for Ukraine.