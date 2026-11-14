Suspicious drone activity detected at a US airbase in Britain – military responds to the threat

The U.S. military responded to reports of suspicious drone activity near RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. The incident occurred amid heightened security measures at U.S. military facilities due to possible threats from Iran. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

On the evening of Friday, November 13, U.S. Air Force personnel at RAF Lakenheath responded to reports of possible unauthorized drone activity.

According to a U.S. Air Force spokesperson, no one was injured in the incident, and neither the aircraft nor the base infrastructure was damaged.

We continue to work closely with our British counterparts to ensure the safety of U.S. service members, civilian personnel, contractors, and their families – the U.S. Air Force spokesperson said.

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence confirmed that U.S. Air Force security units had responded to reports of drones. According to the ministry, the situation has already been resolved.

The U.S. previously withdrew bombers from a British airbase

The incident occurred after a series of measures to strengthen security at U.S. military facilities in the United Kingdom.

In recent weeks, the U.S. withdrew from the country bombers that had been used to strike Iran, and also redeployed large tanker aircraft to Germany.

In particular, at the beginning of October, U.S. B-1 bombers left RAF Fairford following a suspicious incident on September 27, when a group of men drove up to the military facility in white vans in the middle of the night.

According to media reports, the decision to redeploy the aircraft was linked to security concerns and possible threats from Iran.

British and U.S. military personnel are currently continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the appearance of the suspected drones near RAF Lakenheath.

The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in Britain