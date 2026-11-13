The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in Britain

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
09:10 PM • 738 views
The U.S. has named the reason for the suspension of flights nationwide — what happenedPhoto
06:09 PM • 3522 views
On November 14, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
08:17 PM • 4930 views
Ukrainian forces eliminated more than 100 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
04:22 PM • 14656 views
Robert Pattinson has become the favorite to play the new James Bond - media
03:50 PM • 20198 views
SBU General Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada to establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO in corruption.
03:38 PM • 20282 views
She questioned Huang’s decisions — what is known about 59-year-old Colette Kress, who temporarily took over as head of Nvidia
03:19 PM • 14472 views
"There is no reason to panic": minister assesses whether a sunflower oil shortage threatens amid Russian strikes
03:16 PM • 16663 views
The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend
November 13, 01:33 PM • 22330 views
"Google Tax" — how many billions the budget received and who among the largest taxpayers
November 13, 01:16 PM • 18984 views
Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
5.7m/s
75%
742mm
Popular news
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 millionNovember 13, 12:24 PM • 29362 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 33109 views
Finland contacted Ukraine after a Russian warship was struckNovember 13, 02:34 PM • 17802 views
Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week05:37 PM • 17670 views
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland05:52 PM • 6786 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 33273 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 42111 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 43142 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 41057 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 41825 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Irakli Kobakhidze
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for $4.8 million, setting a "Star Wars" recordPhoto09:05 PM • 458 views
The U.S. urges BMW owners to park their cars outdoors due to a fire risk — which models are affected06:43 PM • 4506 views
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland05:52 PM • 7086 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 millionNovember 13, 12:24 PM • 29503 views
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 28983 views
Actual
The Guardian
Social network
Technology
Oil
Heating

The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Passengers reported a temporary ban on departures at several U.S. airports. Suspicious drones were detected near the Lakenheath base in Britain.

The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in Britain

Reports have emerged in the United States of a large-scale suspension of aircraft departures from the country's airports. At the same time, the U.S. military confirmed suspicious drone activity near RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. This was reported by American air passengers and Reuters, citing the U.S. Air Force, according to UNN.

Details

According to passenger reports, aircraft crews at several U.S. airports announced a temporary ban on departures. At the same time, there has been no official confirmation from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a nationwide suspension of flights.

The reasons for the possible restrictions and their duration remain unclear.

What is happening at U.S. air bases in Britain

On November 13, the U.S. Air Force reported suspected unauthorized drone activity near RAF Lakenheath, which is used by the U.S. military.

According to a U.S. Air Force representative, service members responded to the potential threat. The incident did not affect the base's personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure.

Earlier, reports emerged of sirens sounding on the air base, allegedly heard by residents of nearby settlements.

In addition, at least 12 U.S. military aircraft and tiltrotors left the nearby RAF Mildenhall at the beginning of the week. Security measures had previously been reinforced at both facilities.

Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skies05.11.26, 08:20 • 69404 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Air Force
Federal Aviation Administration
Reuters
Great Britain
United States