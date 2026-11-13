The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in Britain

Reports have emerged in the United States of a large-scale suspension of aircraft departures from the country's airports. At the same time, the U.S. military confirmed suspicious drone activity near RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. This was reported by American air passengers and Reuters, citing the U.S. Air Force, according to UNN.

Details

According to passenger reports, aircraft crews at several U.S. airports announced a temporary ban on departures. At the same time, there has been no official confirmation from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a nationwide suspension of flights.

The reasons for the possible restrictions and their duration remain unclear.

What is happening at U.S. air bases in Britain

On November 13, the U.S. Air Force reported suspected unauthorized drone activity near RAF Lakenheath, which is used by the U.S. military.

According to a U.S. Air Force representative, service members responded to the potential threat. The incident did not affect the base's personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure.

Earlier, reports emerged of sirens sounding on the air base, allegedly heard by residents of nearby settlements.

In addition, at least 12 U.S. military aircraft and tiltrotors left the nearby RAF Mildenhall at the beginning of the week. Security measures had previously been reinforced at both facilities.

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