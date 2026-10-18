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Svitolina has secured her participation in the WTA Finals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Elina Svitolina secured her participation in the WTA Finals after Iga Świątek's defeat in Wuhan. The Ukrainian has 5,131 points in the championship race.

Svitolina has secured her participation in the WTA Finals

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has guaranteed her participation in the WTA Finals. This was reported by UNN.

Details

This became known after Poland's Iga Świątek lost to her compatriot Maja Chwalińska in the semifinal of the WTA-1000 tournament in Wuhan, China. Svitolina currently ranks sixth in the championship race, with 5,131 points to her name, and will no longer drop below eighth place based on the season's results.

For reference

Elina Svitolina competed at the WTA Finals in 2017–2019. At her debut event, she failed to advance from the group stage.

In 2018, Svitolina triumphantly went all the way, securing five consecutive victories and becoming the first—and to date the only—representative of Ukraine to win the WTA Finals.

To remind you

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has returned to the top six of the WTA world rankings for the first time in five years.

Ukraine's women's tennis team won the "silver" at the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time28.09.26, 10:49 • 4088 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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