Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost

In Kyiv, two backup crossings over the Dnipro are planned to open by the end of February 2027. In total, eight alternative bridge crossings are to be built in the capital, which will be able to partially relieve the existing bridges. This was stated by Minister of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk in an interview with Ukrainian media, reports UNN.

Details

According to the official, construction of the first two crossings has already begun, with the companies Avtomagistral-Pivden and Avtostrada carrying out the work.

Two of the eight planned bridge crossings are already under construction... They are to be commissioned by the end of February Kalashnyk said.

The new crossings will be located next to the existing bridges and at the same level as them. Each will have one traffic lane in each direction.

Ready-made sections are being used for the construction, some of which Ukraine received from American donors and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Negotiations are also underway on the delivery of another 400 meters of structures from France.

According to the minister, all eight crossings will be able to accommodate 30–40% of the traffic that currently passes over the capital's bridges.

Every day in Kyiv, about 600,000 crossings are made from the left bank of the Dnipro to the right bank. The Northern and Southern bridges carry the heaviest load.

The cost of building the first two crossings is almost UAH 4 billion. The total budget for the project involving eight crossings is estimated at UAH 12.5 billion.

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