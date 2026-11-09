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Ukraine plans to install 1,200 mobile shelters; Koretskyi revealed which cities will receive them first

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Ukraine is asking the EU to fund 1,200 mobile shelters, generators, buses, and fuel. Kyiv and frontline cities will be the first to receive the shelters.

Ukraine plans to install 1,200 mobile shelters; Koretskyi revealed which cities will receive them first

Ukraine is counting on assistance from the European Union in installing 1,200 mobile shelters, supplying generators and buses for cities suffering from Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this following a conversation with European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of government, at the first stage, 200 mobile shelters are planned to be installed in Kyiv, and another 1,000 in large frontline cities. To implement the project, Ukraine is asking its European partners to help with financing.

In addition, the government requested additional generators, autonomous power sources for apartments, and equipment for high-rise buildings. This should help residents endure prolonged power outages.

Ukraine requests additional buses and fuel

The talks also addressed the supply of buses that would be able to transport passengers even during blackouts. Additional diesel fuel needs were identified to operate the transport and backup power sources.

Outside school hours, shelters in schools will be available to everyone — clarification from the State Emergency Service24.10.26, 00:52 • 5395 views

Particular attention was paid to strengthening existing and building new bridge crossings, railway operations, and logistics.

They agreed to work together on each area, determine specific parameters, and prepare projects for possible solutions. Another call was scheduled for tomorrow

— Koretskyi reported.

The prime minister stressed that the goal of the talks was to provide practical assistance to Kyiv and other large cities where Russia is attempting to destroy critical infrastructure through daily attacks.

Additional urban train services are being launched in Kyiv due to metro and bridge repairs: schedule27.10.26, 13:26 • 6891 view

Stepan Haftko

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