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Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5136 views

Poland is negotiating the transfer of two MiG-29s to Ukraine in exchange for drone detection technologies. Ukrainian acoustic systems are already being tested in Poland.

Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets

Poland is interested in Ukrainian technologies for detecting and destroying Russian drones in exchange for transferring two MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The Polish military is paying particular attention to acoustic systems capable of identifying enemy drones by the sound of their engines. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said during a recent visit to Kyiv that the parties were coordinating the final details of the agreement.

Among the Ukrainian developments that may interest Warsaw are acoustic systems produced by Zvook. They use artificial intelligence to detect drones, cruise missiles, and other aerial targets by their distinctive sound.

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In particular, the Zvook Tracking system can determine the direction in which a target is moving and transmit information to strike systems. According to the developers, the false-positive rate is less than 2%.

The company has also created the compact Zvook NW0 detector, which detects FPV drones, including fiber-optic drones, at a distance of 150–450 meters. Such systems are already being used by individual units of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Ukrainian technologies are already being tested in Poland

Demonstration tests of the acoustic systems were held in the Polish city of Ustka with the participation of representatives of the defense ministry.

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In addition, in October 2026, the Ukrainian system was integrated with the Leonardo C2 Falcon Shield command-and-control complex. During the tests, it tracked a Shahed-type drone at a distance of 2.2 km, demonstrating accuracy close to that of radar.

Zvook CEO Marian Sulym emphasized that Poland seeks to deploy systems tested in combat conditions within several months, rather than years.

At the same time, the final list of technologies that Ukraine may transfer to Poland as part of the agreement concerning the MiG-29s has not yet been announced.

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Stepan Haftko

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