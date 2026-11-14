In Ukraine, protective structures were created using 3D printing that withstood fire from a Browning M2 machine gun

The Ukrainian company 3D UTU has developed a technology for constructing protective structures using 3D printers. According to the developers, the structures successfully passed testing involving fire from a Browning M2 heavy machine gun; however, government clients have still not shown interest in their large-scale use. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

3D UTU founder and CEO Inna Furman said that the technology makes it possible to quickly build concrete structures of various shapes and thicknesses.

For this purpose, the company created its own industrial 3D printer, software and a special construction mixture. The latter is produced according to a standardized formula, ensuring consistent material quality.

The printer creates permanent formwork that can be additionally reinforced in accordance with the requirements of a specific project.

Protective structures tested with a Browning M2 machine gun

According to Furman, two years ago the company offered government agencies a ready-made solution for protecting critical infrastructure.

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The structure was additionally coated with polyurea—a special protective material also known as "liquid armor."

Tests of this product were conducted at a training ground using a Browning M2 machine gun, which our wall successfully withstood—the bullets ricocheted off it, leaving only small holes —the company's head said.

At the same time, according to her, government agencies did not support the developers' proposal at the time. The reasons for this decision remain unknown.

Currently, 3D UTU is negotiating with private companies to build protective structures for their infrastructure.

Furman is convinced that the widespread use of robotic 3D printing would allow Ukraine to build protective structures faster and more economically and strengthen the protection of important facilities.

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