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"Air Raid Alert" app is showing enemy targets again, but there is a new feature - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The “Air Raid Alert” app is tracking the movement of enemy targets again after its security was strengthened. Verification via “Diia” is required for access.

"Air Raid Alert" app is showing enemy targets again, but there is a new feature - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Air Raid Alert app has resumed operation, with the ability to track the movement of enemy targets, but with new features. The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported this on November 13, UNN writes.

The Air Raid Alert app is back in operation: track the movement of enemy targets. The teams from Ajax Systems and Stfalcon, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, conducted an audit of the system and strengthened protection at all levels. At the request of the Ukrainian Air Force, authorization through Diia was added. The goal is for this data to be seen only by verified users and for the enemy to be unable to use it

- the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported.

As the ministry emphasized, ""Diia" does not transfer users' personal data to the app; it only confirms that the user has completed verification." "The Air Raid Alert app likewise does not collect or store personal information," the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted. 

"Authorization is not required for any other functions — displaying threat levels, notifications about alerts, or the ability to view shelters on the map," the statement says.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation advised: "Update the "Air Raid Alert" app in Google Play or AppStore, complete authorization through Diia, and trust only verified information about threats from the Air Force."

How to find out about an air raid alert while the app is not working - explanation from Ministry of Digital Transformation02.11.26, 11:04 • 4182 views

Julia Shramko

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