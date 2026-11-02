How to find out about an air raid alert while the app is not working - explanation from Ministry of Digital Transformation

While the "Air Raid Alert!" app is not working, information about an air threat can be obtained through emergency notifications using settings on a smartphone, as well as through sirens and the official channels of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Notifications

To receive air raid alert notifications, the Ministry of Digital Transformation advises enabling emergency notifications on your smartphone.

"The state emergency notification system sends danger signals while ignoring silent modes on your device. This ensures that you hear the alert instantly and can take shelter in time," the ministry said in a post.

What iPhone owners should do

iPhone owners should open "Settings," go to the "Notifications" section, scroll to the bottom of the screen and turn on the toggles in the "Emergency Alerts" section.

How Android owners can set it up

For Android owners, the settings may vary depending on the device. Usually, you need to find the "Passwords & security" or "Safety & emergency" section, open "Emergency alerts," and activate them. On some smartphones, the relevant option is located in the location settings..

Other methods

At the same time, sirens and other alert systems are also working.

"If you hear an air raid siren or receive an official notification about one, immediately proceed to the nearest shelter and remain there until the official all-clear," the ministry emphasizes.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine also emphasizes that information about air threats and the movement of enemy targets should be obtained exclusively exclusively from the official channels of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, WhatsApp, and Viber.

In Kyiv, notifications about air raids in the "Kyiv Digital" app are also operating normally.

Reminder

On the evening of November 1, residents of Kyiv and other regions began receiving unusual warnings through the "Air Raid Alert" app about a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as the danger of street fighting. Monitoring channels reported a possible hacker attack on the app.

During the night of November 2, the mobile "Air Raid Alert" app gradually began restoring its operation after the cyberattack, its developers reported .