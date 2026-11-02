How to find out about an air raid alert while the app is not working - explanation from Ministry of Digital Transformation

$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 16446 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
05:50 AM • 17805 views
Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff
05:21 AM • 17400 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacksPhotoVideo
03:17 AM • 21412 views
The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat
November 2, 02:16 AM • 19999 views
Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha
November 2, 01:17 AM • 19021 views
What Ukraine can use to replace the scarce Patriot missiles as early as this winter: experts name possible options
November 2, 12:14 AM • 17245 views
After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESHPhoto
November 1, 11:37 PM • 14806 views
In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery
November 1, 10:38 PM • 13994 views
Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine
November 1, 09:31 PM • 16182 views
Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
85%
759mm
Popular news
21 MEP calls for new sanctions against Russia over the return of its national hockey teams to international tournamentsNovember 2, 12:05 AM • 10642 views
In Russia, law enforcement detained people in banana and dinosaur costumes during Halloween celebrationsNovember 2, 02:05 AM • 12028 views
Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked likePhotoNovember 2, 03:05 AM • 11854 views
Michael Mann, the director of the cult film "Heat," accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Los Angeles04:05 AM • 10050 views
A Russian strike on a dormitory housing internally displaced people in Vinnytsia region claimed the lives of 2 people, while 6 others were injured, including 4 children04:17 AM • 13753 views
Publications
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 16446 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 43810 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 48419 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 62317 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 62387 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mao Zedong
Benjamin Netanyahu
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Real Madrid match not broadcast in China after Mbappé scandal08:42 AM • 722 views
Heidi Klum appeared at Halloween without her husband and explained his unexpected absence05:46 AM • 8618 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed the truth about her secret wedding to Robert Pattinson05:05 AM • 9410 views
Michael Mann, the director of the cult film "Heat," accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Los Angeles04:05 AM • 10068 views
Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked likePhotoNovember 2, 03:05 AM • 11872 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
The New York Times
Film

How to find out about an air raid alert while the app is not working - explanation from Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The “Air Raid Alert!” app experienced a malfunction due to a likely cyberattack. The Ministry of Digital Transformation advises enabling emergency notifications and following official channels.

How to find out about an air raid alert while the app is not working - explanation from Ministry of Digital Transformation

While the "Air Raid Alert!" app is not working, information about an air threat can be obtained through emergency notifications using settings on a smartphone, as well as through sirens and the official channels of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Notifications

To receive air raid alert notifications, the Ministry of Digital Transformation advises enabling emergency notifications on your smartphone.

"The state emergency notification system sends danger signals  while ignoring silent modes on your device. This ensures that you hear the alert instantly and can take shelter in time," the ministry said in a post.

What iPhone owners should do

iPhone owners should open "Settings," go to the "Notifications" section, scroll to the bottom of the screen  and turn on the toggles in the "Emergency Alerts" section.

How Android owners can set it up

For Android owners, the settings may vary depending on the device. Usually, you need to find the "Passwords & security" or "Safety & emergency" section, open "Emergency alerts," and activate them. On some smartphones, the relevant option is located in the location settings..

Other methods

At the same time, sirens and other alert systems are also working.

"If you hear an air raid siren or receive an official notification about one, immediately proceed to the nearest shelter and remain there until the official all-clear," the ministry emphasizes.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine also emphasizes that information about air threats and the movement of enemy targets should be obtained exclusively exclusively from the official channels of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, WhatsApp, and Viber.

In Kyiv, notifications about air raids in the "Kyiv Digital" app are also operating normally.

Reminder

On the evening of November 1, residents of Kyiv and other regions began receiving unusual warnings through the "Air Raid Alert" app about a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as the danger of street fighting. Monitoring channels reported a possible hacker attack on the app.

During the night of November 2, the mobile "Air Raid Alert" app gradually began restoring its operation after the cyberattack, its developers reported .

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Cyberattack
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kyiv