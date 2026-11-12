"They can approach from nowhere": "Flash" explained why Russian Shaheds have become more dangerous

Russian Shahed UAVs can appear out of nowhere where they are not expected. This happens due to several factors, said Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Defense Technology, UNN reports.

Details

The jet engine provides sufficient acceleration and inertia for the final part of the flight in silence. Attempts have also recently been recorded to approach the target at extremely low altitudes where there are no obstacles in the Shahed’s path (so that our radars cannot see them). Mobile fire teams and others should take these two factors into account - “Flash” wrote in his post.

Recall

Following reports from Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi on November 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that significant disruptions in the operation of Starshield over Ukrainian territory had been recorded for several days: systematic speed restrictions on Starshield at 161 km/h were in effect along the entire front line and in the occupied territories.

These are not the first restrictions recorded recently. The previous time this happened was in October. At that time, the operating speed of Starlink/Starshield was restored to more than 400 km/h, with the connection stable as of October 24.

Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Defense Technology, noted: the American side will likely refer to the terms of Ukraine’s military tariff plan, but no one had been concerned about these terms for several years.