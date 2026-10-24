Outside school hours, shelters in schools will be available to everyone — clarification from the State Emergency Service

Resolution No. 1288 of the Cabinet of Ministers does not introduce new requirements for the use of shelters in educational institutions, but streamlines the existing rules. This was reported by Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, shelters in preschool education institutions are intended exclusively to protect children and educators.

In secondary education institutions, such shelters are available to everyone outside school hours. During the educational process, the shelters may also be used by the public, subject to a decision by the local authorities. No new regulations are being introduced - Vitovetskyi explained

He added that the government had regulated the registration of mobile shelters and also allowed such shelters to be partially buried in the ground while minimizing the bureaucratic procedures required for this.

We remind you

In Ukraine, the rules governing access to shelters located in schools and kindergartens have been clarified. From now on, people who are not involved in working at these institutions may take shelter there from shelling only pursuant to a separate decision by the local authorities and provided that the specified safety requirements are observed.

Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built