Outside school hours, shelters in schools will be available to everyone — clarification from the State Emergency Service

$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
09:21 PM • 3016 views
Trump threatened Ukraine and Russia with 200% tariffs if they do not sign a peace agreement
07:39 PM • 10423 views
Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire starting at 03:00 on October 27 for a humanitarian operation in Oleshky — General Staff
07:29 PM • 11915 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to apply
06:57 PM • 11183 views
New Pentagon materials on UFOs indicate: mysterious "black triangles" were spotted over an important facility in the United States
06:18 PM • 13708 views
Amid the Starlink scandal, Musk accused Ukraine’s elites of profiting from the war and hinted at the “bribery” of politicians in the United States
04:46 PM • 18821 views
The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from OleshkyVideo
04:14 PM • 18206 views
On October 24, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity
October 23, 03:24 PM • 17719 views
Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations
October 23, 03:08 PM • 15632 views
The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced
October 23, 02:44 PM • 12440 views
A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
99%
756mm
Popular news
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhoneOctober 23, 01:12 PM • 18482 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected ofOctober 23, 01:49 PM • 18636 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhotoOctober 23, 01:50 PM • 20095 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 74October 23, 02:14 PM • 18871 views
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhotoOctober 23, 03:07 PM • 13261 views
Publications
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to apply07:29 PM • 11915 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 26595 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 29129 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 35623 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 36143 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Great Britain
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany fainted during training and was hospitalized06:46 PM • 5460 views
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhotoOctober 23, 03:07 PM • 13285 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 74October 23, 02:14 PM • 18896 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhotoOctober 23, 01:50 PM • 20118 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected ofOctober 23, 01:49 PM • 18658 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Film
Technology
Shahed-136

Outside school hours, shelters in schools will be available to everyone — clarification from the State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The State Emergency Service stated that Resolution No. 1288 does not introduce new requirements for shelters. It also regulates mobile shelters and their embedding.

Outside school hours, shelters in schools will be available to everyone — clarification from the State Emergency Service

Resolution No. 1288 of the Cabinet of Ministers does not introduce new requirements for the use of shelters in educational institutions, but streamlines the existing rules. This was reported by Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, shelters in preschool education institutions are intended exclusively to protect children and educators.

In secondary education institutions, such shelters are available to everyone outside school hours. During the educational process, the shelters may also be used by the public, subject to a decision by the local authorities. No new regulations are being introduced

- Vitovetskyi explained 

He added that the government had regulated the registration of mobile shelters and also allowed such shelters to be partially buried in the ground while minimizing the bureaucratic procedures required for this.

We remind you

In Ukraine, the rules governing access to shelters located in schools and kindergartens have been clarified. From now on, people who are not involved in working at these institutions may take shelter there from shelling only pursuant to a separate decision by the local authorities and provided that the specified safety requirements are observed.

Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built01.10.26, 15:29 • 102688 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEducation
School
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine