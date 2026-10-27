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Additional urban train services are being launched in Kyiv due to metro and bridge repairs: schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

Starting October 27, Kyiv City Express will strengthen connections between the banks of the Dnipro. Starting October 28, 16 additional services will run per day.

Additional urban train services are being launched in Kyiv due to metro and bridge repairs: schedule

In Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express services connecting the right and left banks of the capital will be launched on October 27. This was reported by UNN, citing information from Ukrzaliznytsia.

The decision was made against the backdrop of repair work on the metro and bridge infrastructure. Starting October 28, the number of additional services will increase to 16 per day.

Details

According to the carrier, on Tuesday, October 27, 10 additional suburban rail services have been scheduled during the evening rush hour. The trains will run across the Darnytskyi and Northern bridges, providing an additional connection between the banks of the Dnipro.

The route will run in a semicircle through the Vydubychi, Berezniaky, Darnytsia, Rusanivka, Livoberezhna, Mykilska Slobidka, Voskresenka, Rainbow and Pochaina stations. Services will operate in both directions. The first additional evening train will depart from Vydubychi at 15:57, and from Pochaina at 15:59.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that at Vydubychi station, trains will depart from Track No. 3A, while at Darnytsia and Pochaina stations they will depart from Track No. 3. At Berezniaky station, trains traveling in the Vydubychi–Darnytsia direction will arrive on the fourth track of the third platform.

Passengers can purchase tickets for the additional services in the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile app.

Starting Wednesday, October 28, additional services will run during both the morning and evening rush hours. In total, the carrier has scheduled 16 additional services. The national railway carrier hopes that the combination of regular and additional trains will ensure that intervals on the semicircular route during rush hours are between 15 minutes.

The introduction of additional trains is intended to expand travel options between Kyiv’s right and left banks during periods of peak passenger traffic while repair work is being carried out on the capital’s transport infrastructure

- Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi also said that he had already been in contact with the city administration in the morning

He instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure to accelerate the work so that the bridge could be restored as quickly as possible.

The government is providing the necessary assistance with the restoration. People need free movement from one bank to the other. The other bridges are operating, but the load on them has increased

- the statement said.

He noted that the green metro line is operating on the section from Syrets to Vydubychi. Train service to Chervonyi Khutir station has been temporarily suspended, and the stations on this section are operating as shelters. A temporary bus route has been launched to ease congestion on the red line, and the number of buses on routes crossing the Darnytskyi Bridge has also been increased. In addition, together with Ukrzaliznytsia, additional Kyiv City Express services have been scheduled to begin this evening during rush hour.

I appeal to the local authorities: monitor the load and, if necessary, add substitute surface transport to the operating metro stations and the city railway. People must be able to get to work and back home normally while the bridge is being restored

- Koretskyi added .

We would like to remind you

During the night of October 27, a Russian missile hit the Southern Bridge in Kyiv. Metro service was partially suspended at the site, and bus routes were changed.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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