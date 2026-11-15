The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in Rostov

Illustrative photo

During the night of November 15, Russia’s Rostov region came under a massive drone attack. Powerful explosions rang out in Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog, where, according to local sources, the Beriev Aviation Plant may have been targeted. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH" and the ASTRA Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to information from "ATESH" agents, a series of explosions rang out in Taganrog, after which a glow was spotted in the northern part of the city.

Later, the partisans reported explosions in the area of the Beriev Aviation Plant. The enterprise produces Be-200 amphibious aircraft and participates in the modernization of Russia’s A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Meanwhile, in Rostov-on-Don, according to reports from "ATESH," Russian air defenses and mobile fire groups were operating actively. The partisans also stated that a local combined heat and power plant may have been targeted.

The ASTRA Telegram channel confirmed local residents’ reports of an attack on Taganrog. Earlier, the city’s head, Svitlana Kambulova, announced a drone threat and urged residents to remain indoors and stay away from windows.

Explosions also rang out in Lipetsk and the occupied cities of Ukraine

On the evening of November 14, "ATESH" reported explosions in Russia’s Lipetsk. According to the partisans’ assumption, they may have occurred in the direction of the "Lipetsk-2" military airfield, where Russian combat aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35 jets, are based.

In addition, according to the movement’s reports, more than five explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Luhansk. There were also reports of a strike in the area of the former Ukrainian Navy base in occupied Berdiansk.

The extent of the damage and the possible consequences of the attacks are currently unknown. There has been no official confirmation that the aviation plant in Taganrog, the combined heat and power plant in Rostov, or the military airfield in Lipetsk was hit.

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