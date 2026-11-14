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Yevhen Shakh, People's Artist and the Ukrainian "voice" of Dumbledore, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Yevhen Shakh, an actor at the Franko Theatre, has died at the age of 80. He appeared in 56 projects and voiced Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

Yevhen Shakh, People's Artist and the Ukrainian "voice" of Dumbledore, has died

At the age of 80, Yevhen Shakh, a Ukrainian theater, voice-over, dubbing, film and television actor, has died. This was reported by the press service of the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater, where he worked, according to UNN.

Details

There are people whose presence makes life brighter—not through loud words or grand gestures, but through their kindness, sincerity, ability to be there, offer support, make us laugh, and give warmth even on the most difficult days. This is how we will forever remember our friend and colleague, People's Artist of Ukraine Yevhen Shakh

— the post says.

Additionally

Yevhen Shakh was born on February 9, 1946, in the settlement of Kulykiv, Lviv region, where another renowned Ukrainian actor, Bohdan Stupka (1941–2012), was also born. He graduated from the drama studio at the Franko Theater and later from the Ivan Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv State Institute of Theatrical Arts.

Shakh had worked on the stage of the Franko Theater since 1966. He performed in the productions "Martyn Borulia," "The Government Inspector," "The Brothers Karamazov," "The Master and Margarita," "Tevye-Tેવье," "Uncle Vanya," and "Stolen Happiness."

He took part in the Ukrainian dubbing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and the animated film "Toy Story 4." His best-known work in Ukrainian dubbing was voicing Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

He also dubbed characters in the films "Spider-Man 3: The Enemy in the Shadows," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," and others. In total, he took part in 56 projects as an actor and dubbing actor.

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Yevhen Ustimenko

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