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Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi, Hero of Ukraine and reviver of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi — Hero of Ukraine, co-founder of the People's Movement and reviver of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy — has died. This was reported by Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi, Hero of Ukraine and reviver of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, has died

Vyacheslav Briukhovetskyi has died — Hero of Ukraine, one of the founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine and the reviver of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. This was reported by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on November 13, UNN writes.

Vyacheslav Briukhovetskyi has passed away — Hero of Ukraine, one of the founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine and the person who revived Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. Ukraine has lost an outstanding intellectual, educator and public figure who devoted his life to building an independent state

- Stefanchuk wrote on social media.

"He believed that Ukraine's future begins with education, freedom of thought and responsibility for one's own country. His legacy is the people, ideas and values that continue to live on and work for the future of our state," Stefanchuk stated.

In Lviv, Ukraine’s oldest woman, former UPA liaison Olena Rybalko, has died at the age of 10912.10.26, 09:28 • 4364 views

Background

Vyacheslav Briukhovetskyi was a Ukrainian literary scholar, educator and public figure, literary critic, Hero of Ukraine (2007), recipient of the Order of Merit, 3rd Class (1997), laureate of the Oleksa Hirnyk Prize (2005), and honorary president of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

The principal initiator of the revival of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy as a modern higher education institution modeled on North American universities, he later served as its rector and president (1991—2007); since 2007, he has been honorary president of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Member of the Writers' Union of Ukraine (since 1982). Doctor of Philology, Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences; member of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO Affairs.

One of the founders (December 1, 2011); until 2019, a member of the initiative group "First of December".

Julia Shramko

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Verkhovna Rada
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