Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line

For the fifth day already, Ukraine has been subject to speed restrictions on the Starshield satellite communications system, making it more difficult to intercept Russian jet-powered drones near the front line. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu after a conversation with Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in the United States, Denys Senik, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the communications problems are widespread and are being observed in various directions.

The Ukrainian military checks Starshield's operation every day, but the results remain the same – the restrictions continue to apply.

Because of this, according to Senik, Ukrainian forces can intercept Russian jet-powered drones only after they enter territory controlled by Ukraine.

This gives the Russians more leverage than they had before the diplomat emphasized.

Starshield is a satellite system operated by SpaceX, created for the needs of government agencies and the military. It uses Starlink technology but is focused on secure communications and carrying out defense tasks.

The reasons for the restrictions and the timeframe for the system's full restoration are currently unknown.

Restrictions remain in place — Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to talk to the United States about Starshield