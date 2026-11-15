$45.3850.34
ukenru
04:16 AM • 28 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
03:16 AM • 5942 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
02:38 AM • 8810 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
01:55 AM • 10406 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
01:16 AM • 10049 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
12:37 AM • 10792 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
11:55 PM • 11836 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
11:17 PM • 12351 views
The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump
10:38 PM • 13121 views
The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT
November 14, 09:42 PM • 13286 views
Ukraine suffered its third consecutive defeat in the Nations League and came within one step of relegation to the lower division
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
88%
761mm
Popular news
SBU Major General Duka is ready to testify publicly in the NABU caseNovember 14, 07:24 PM • 4996 views
Yevhen Shakh, People's Artist and the Ukrainian "voice" of Dumbledore, has diedNovember 14, 09:13 PM • 7826 views
Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with itPhotoNovember 14, 09:28 PM • 10328 views
Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who wonNovember 14, 10:04 PM • 9294 views
Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planet11:05 PM • 6398 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 38532 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 26116 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 39183 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 85538 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 84292 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Musician
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Finland
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France04:05 AM • 152 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused it03:05 AM • 734 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited to02:05 AM • 1330 views
SpaceX returned Starship from space for the first time and caught the spacecraft with the launch tower’s mechanical "arms"01:05 AM • 2284 views
Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to David E. Kelley and revealed the secret to their relationship12:05 AM • 3256 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
Su-34
SpaceX Starship

Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Starshield restrictions have been in effect in Ukraine for the fifth day and are widespread. Russian jet-powered drones are intercepted only over Ukrainian territory.

Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line

For the fifth day already, Ukraine has been subject to speed restrictions on the Starshield satellite communications system, making it more difficult to intercept Russian jet-powered drones near the front line. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu after a conversation with Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in the United States, Denys Senik, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the communications problems are widespread and are being observed in various directions.

The Ukrainian military checks Starshield's operation every day, but the results remain the same – the restrictions continue to apply.

Because of this, according to Senik, Ukrainian forces can intercept Russian jet-powered drones only after they enter territory controlled by Ukraine.

This gives the Russians more leverage than they had before

the diplomat emphasized.

Starshield is a satellite system operated by SpaceX, created for the needs of government agencies and the military. It uses Starlink technology but is focused on secure communications and carrying out defense tasks.

The reasons for the restrictions and the timeframe for the system's full restoration are currently unknown.

Restrictions remain in place — Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to talk to the United States about Starshield13.11.26, 21:37 • 3476 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Cyberattack
War in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Starlink
SpaceX
United States
Ukraine