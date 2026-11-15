Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine has a legitimate place in NATO and that European countries must continue supporting Kyiv. At the same time, he stressed that Russian dictator vladimir putin is not showing any readiness for peace talks, UNN writes.

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According to the French leader, one of the main tasks is to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance throughout the winter period.

Macron stressed that European partners must maintain their support for Ukraine, particularly in view of its legitimate place in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Zelenskyy discussed air defense with Meloni and the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with Macron

The French president also spoke about recent consultations with representatives of the United States. According to him, these discussions indicate that putin has no genuine desire to negotiate an end to the war.

Macron separately commented on the situation at the front. In his assessment, Russian forces are currently making no advances; instead, they are suffering significant losses and being forced to retreat.

The French president stressed the need for continued support for Ukraine from Europe, especially ahead of the challenges of winter.

There is "no more" support for Ukraine from the United States, so Europe must take the leading role - Macron