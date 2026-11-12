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Zelenskyy discussed air defense with Meloni and the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Zelenskyy discussed defense needs and strengthening air defense with Meloni, and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin with Macron.

Zelenskyy discussed air defense with Meloni and the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with Macron
Photo: AP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s defense needs with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, reports UNN

As always, it was a good meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I spoke about the negotiation track, including the meetings in Abu Dhabi and the next diplomatic steps. It is important that Europe be fully involved in the process when it comes to ending the war, security guarantees, and the future of our entire continent 

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

He also noted that he discussed Ukraine’s defense needs with Meloni amid continued Russian strikes on cities and energy infrastructure.

First and foremost, this means strengthening our air defense and providing missiles for the systems that are critically necessary to protect people this winter. Thank you to Giorgia and all of Italy for their continued assistance and support for Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy added. 

The President also met with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

They discussed the results of the multilateral meeting in Dublin and coordinated their positions ahead of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin. All our partners are now closely monitoring the diplomatic situation. And it is important for us that Europe be not merely informed, but maximally involved in the negotiations 

- the Head of State noted. 

The President said that they also discussed the situation on the front and the consequences of Russian strikes.

It is very difficult in many of our cities and communities in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Kyiv, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, as well as in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Since the beginning of this month alone, Russia has deliberately struck energy facilities in Ukraine more than 310 times. Nearly 700,000 families are currently without electricity. Of course, we are doing everything possible to restore it. But we urgently need the support of our partners 

- the Ukrainian leader emphasized. 

We remind you

Earlier, the media reported that Italy could reduce the supply of missiles to Ukraine due to depleted stocks. The next package will include components, generators, and assistance for repairing energy facilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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