Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WP

The resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was triggered by a memorandum from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which he handed to President Donald Trump. The document concerned the businessman's relationship with a woman whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. The leak of the memo's findings set off a chain of events that culminated in Huang's resignation on November 12. The Washington Post reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Rubio prepared the document based on a CIA intelligence report, but presented its findings in more categorical language. After the information was leaked to the media, a scandal erupted around the head of Nvidia.

Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship with the head of a company that is an Nvidia client and apologized. At the same time, U.S. intelligence agencies suspect the woman of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Later, reports emerged of another affair involving Huang — with a subordinate, after which the board of directors considered whether he should remain in office.

Why Rubio opposed Huang

As The Washington Post notes, Huang had significant influence over Trump and had previously secured permission to export certain advanced AI chips to China. This angered U.S. officials who advocated tougher technology restrictions against Beijing.

"They wanted to destroy Jensen's influence over the president," a former U.S. official told the publication.

Journalists note that Rubio's intervention helped remove one of the most influential advocates of technological cooperation between the United States and China.

After Huang's resignation, Trump called him a "legend" and said that he had "done a fantastic job."

Nvidia and the White House did not respond to journalists' inquiries, while the CIA declined to comment.

Trump bought millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia shares before changing the rules on chip exports to China