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Trump bought millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia shares before changing the rules on chip exports to China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Trump bought up to $5 million worth of Nvidia shares before restrictions on chip exports to China were lifted. The shares rose afterward.

Trump bought millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia shares before changing the rules on chip exports to China
Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP

US President Donald Trump purchased Nvidia shares worth up to $5 million just days before restrictions on the export of US technology to China were lifted. The Guardian reports, according to UNN.

The president purchased up to $5 million worth of shares before repealing a Biden-era rule that restricted Nvidia’s ability to sell products to China. An analysis found that Donald Trump purchased millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia shares while making decisions on US policy toward China that benefited the chipmaker. In May 2025, the Trump administration repealed a Biden-era rule designed to prevent the export to China of the most advanced artificial-intelligence chips manufactured in the United States. The rule was intended to strengthen the US chip industry and protect America from what was widely considered a national-security threat: the possibility that China could develop advanced artificial intelligence 

– the publication writes.

According to public financial disclosures, Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of Nvidia shares shortly before the restrictions were lifted. The data was reported by the anti-corruption organization DeKleptocracy. According to the publication, he also purchased shares in other technology companies, including Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

Nvidia shares rose in value immediately after Trump announced the repeal of the rule and after he purchased the shares. In December 2025, Trump said he would allow Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China, a decision approved by the Department of Commerce in January 2026. It was a controversial move. The H200s were among the company’s most advanced chips—six times better than what was available in China at the time, experts noted 

– the publication writes.

According to the information available, the Council on Foreign Relations said that selling H200s could enhance the capabilities of Chinese data centers for artificial intelligence and strengthen a technological competitor to the United States.

Trump’s public financial disclosures indicate that he made at least three purchases of Nvidia shares over the several days after the announcement, each worth between $250,001 and $500,000 

– the publication writes.

Recall

Trump mistakenly purchased shares in Kura Sushi USA worth up to $5 million. The sushi chain was probably confused with the well-known computer-hardware manufacturer.  

Alla Kiosak

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