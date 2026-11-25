Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov stressed that Ukraine and Poland should build their relations on mutual forgiveness and recognition of the tragic chapters of their shared history, UNN reports, citing Novyny.LIVE.

Details

Budanov said that during the escalation of diplomatic relations between the countries, he personally visited Poland to discuss controversial historical issues and find ways to resolve them.

"The unequivocal assessment is that this is a tragedy... I propose returning to the paradigm of a solution: \"We forgive and ask for forgiveness.\" And we need to live by this ideology... We all acknowledge that this is a tragedy and it must never happen again," Budanov stressed.

According to him, it is worth returning to the approach formulated by the presidents of Ukraine and Poland back in the late 1990s.

Budanov also recalled that Ukraine had opened access to burial sites for exhumations and urged reliance on historical truth.

In Ukraine, permits for the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy will be issued promptly