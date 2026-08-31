Ukraine defeated Montenegro and topped the group in the 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine's national basketball team defeated Montenegro 98:89 in the second game of the final round of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers and moved into first place in its group. UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine made a strong start to the game, going on a 14:5 run, but Montenegro reduced the deficit—the first quarter ended 19:18. In the second quarter, Ukraine once again seized the initiative and went into halftime with a six-point lead, 46:40.

In the third quarter, the "blue-and-yellow" team extended its lead to 10 points—72:62. In the final part of the game, Ukraine's advantage reached 18 points at one point, and the final buzzer confirmed the team's victory—98:89.

Mykhailiuk was the game's leading scorer

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored the most points in the game—23. The Ukrainian basketball player also recorded 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Montenegro's leading scorer was Yogi Ferrell, with 22 points.

This was Ukraine's second consecutive victory in the final round of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. In the previous game, the team defeated Greece 82:76.

Following the victory over Montenegro, Ukraine has 14 points from 8 games and leads the group's standings. Ukraine is ahead of Spain and Georgia, which have 13 points each.

Ukraine's national basketball team began its 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory