Ukraine defeated Montenegro and topped the group in the 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
09:06 PM • 1448 views
The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"
08:52 PM • 2260 views
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damagedVideo
04:43 PM • 15926 views
Consequences of the attack on the "Aurora" retail chain’s distribution center — photo reportPhoto
03:54 PM • 18528 views
Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.
August 31, 01:35 PM • 23667 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
August 31, 01:11 PM • 23786 views
Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours
Exclusive
August 31, 12:59 PM • 22583 views
The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts
August 31, 12:48 PM • 29610 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals
August 31, 11:20 AM • 18472 views
Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO: what has changed over 15 years and who will replace himPhoto
August 31, 10:22 AM • 18160 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
2.1m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
EU forces boarded a sixth tanker as part of efforts to counter Russia's shadow fleet, which will be discussed this week, Kallas saysPhotoAugust 31, 11:37 AM • 4804 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 33809 views
Do not hide in elevators, near gas stations, or in the basements of panel buildings — what not to do during a kamikaze drone attackAugust 31, 01:47 PM • 4822 views
56 Ukrainians being sought in Nepal after natural disaster - DNA identification has begunAugust 31, 02:42 PM • 3284 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachers06:14 PM • 9576 views
Publications
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachers06:14 PM • 9678 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 29610 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 33852 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 32516 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 32927 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
John Ratcliffe
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 31623 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 31619 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 55179 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 54107 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 71623 views
Actual
Heating
The New York Times
Gold
Financial Times
Brent Crude

Ukraine defeated Montenegro and topped the group in the 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Ukraine defeated Montenegro 98:89 in the Basketball World Cup qualifiers. After 8 matches, the team has 14 points and leads the group.

Ukraine defeated Montenegro and topped the group in the 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine's national basketball team defeated Montenegro 98:89 in the second game of the final round of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers and moved into first place in its group. UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine made a strong start to the game, going on a 14:5 run, but Montenegro reduced the deficit—the first quarter ended 19:18. In the second quarter, Ukraine once again seized the initiative and went into halftime with a six-point lead, 46:40.

In the third quarter, the "blue-and-yellow" team extended its lead to 10 points—72:62. In the final part of the game, Ukraine's advantage reached 18 points at one point, and the final buzzer confirmed the team's victory—98:89.

Mykhailiuk was the game's leading scorer

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored the most points in the game—23. The Ukrainian basketball player also recorded 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Montenegro's leading scorer was Yogi Ferrell, with 22 points.

This was Ukraine's second consecutive victory in the final round of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. In the previous game, the team defeated Greece 82:76.

Following the victory over Montenegro, Ukraine has 14 points from 8 games and leads the group's standings. Ukraine is ahead of Spain and Georgia, which have 13 points each.

Ukraine's national basketball team began its 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory28.08.26, 23:14 • 3101 view

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Montenegro
Spain
Portugal
Ukraine
Georgia