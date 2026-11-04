P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
01:49 PM • 15823 views
Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identifiedPhoto
01:26 PM • 19128 views
In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected ofPhoto
01:17 PM • 15423 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto
12:58 PM • 13183 views
European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18458 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
11:25 AM • 20029 views
Situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo
10:57 AM • 21139 views
European Commission does not specify an accession date for Ukraine, while providing a more ambitious roadmap for Moldova - Politico
09:59 AM • 17359 views
Death toll from Russia's airstrike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 37
November 4, 07:37 AM • 24430 views
What is the situation with electricity and water in Kyiv — morning update
November 4, 06:33 AM • 22513 views
Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
A high-ranking SBU official threatens NABU detectives with a weapon and obstructs a searchNovember 4, 05:20 AM • 11313 views
Russia launched 310 drones at Ukraine, quarter of them jet-powered - how many destroyedNovember 4, 06:14 AM • 5938 views
The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycottNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 8062 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of Energy10:30 AM • 20437 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 12121 views
Publications
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 12320 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18453 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 64453 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 78397 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 83359 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Leonid Kravchuk
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 2286 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 4622 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto01:17 PM • 15421 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 25620 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 34645 views
Actual
Social network
Fox News
FAB-500
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4628 views

Sean Combs is serving a 50-month sentence and will celebrate his birthday at FCI Allenwood Low. The menu includes three meals a day and sweets from the commissary.

P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu
Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic

As rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence on prostitution-related charges, he will celebrate his 57th birthday behind the walls of a federal prison, where he will receive three full meals, UNN reports, citing Enews.

Details

According to the menu obtained by Us Weekly, Combs and the other inmates at the prison will be served hot oatmeal, scrambled eggs, fruit, whole-grain bread with jam, and whole milk for breakfast.

For lunch, they will have a choice of a hamburger or a black bean burger, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onion, and various condiments. Dinner will consist of roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, and assorted vegetables, as well as whole-grain bread.

Combs will likely start his birthday very early. According to the handbook for inmates at FCI Allenwood Low, obtained by E! News, breakfast in the cafeteria is served from 6:00 to 7:00 a.m., lunch is scheduled for 10:45 a.m., and dinner begins after the evening inmate count, which takes place at 4:00 p.m.

New sexual assault allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs are being investigated in Los Angeles18.11.25, 04:38 • 4900 views

Although prison rules prohibit taking food out of the cafeteria, if he misses a meal, Combs can buy snacks at the prison commissary. In particular, according to the order form, inmates can purchase a pack of three celebration cupcakes for $1.25.

Other sweets include a cookie-and-vanilla-ice-cream sandwich for $3.40, as well as a package of five Reese’s peanut butter cups for $2.30.

Last month, Combs was transferred to FCI Allenwood Low after suffering a head injury while incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix (New Jersey)—where he celebrated his 56th birthday in 2025.

"His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important nuance. Although we cannot comment on the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) specific reasons for the decision, it is consistent with measures aimed at ensuring safety and order," a representative for Combs said in a statement to E! on October 16. "We are grateful for the attention being paid to his condition and hope that he can continue serving his sentence without unnecessary complications."

The founder of Bad Boy Records is currently scheduled to be released from prison on February 6, 2028.

Antonina Tumanova

UNN Lite
New Year
New Jersey