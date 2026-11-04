P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu

Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic

As rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence on prostitution-related charges, he will celebrate his 57th birthday behind the walls of a federal prison, where he will receive three full meals, UNN reports, citing Enews.

Details

According to the menu obtained by Us Weekly, Combs and the other inmates at the prison will be served hot oatmeal, scrambled eggs, fruit, whole-grain bread with jam, and whole milk for breakfast.

For lunch, they will have a choice of a hamburger or a black bean burger, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onion, and various condiments. Dinner will consist of roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, and assorted vegetables, as well as whole-grain bread.

Combs will likely start his birthday very early. According to the handbook for inmates at FCI Allenwood Low, obtained by E! News, breakfast in the cafeteria is served from 6:00 to 7:00 a.m., lunch is scheduled for 10:45 a.m., and dinner begins after the evening inmate count, which takes place at 4:00 p.m.

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Although prison rules prohibit taking food out of the cafeteria, if he misses a meal, Combs can buy snacks at the prison commissary. In particular, according to the order form, inmates can purchase a pack of three celebration cupcakes for $1.25.

Other sweets include a cookie-and-vanilla-ice-cream sandwich for $3.40, as well as a package of five Reese’s peanut butter cups for $2.30.

Last month, Combs was transferred to FCI Allenwood Low after suffering a head injury while incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix (New Jersey)—where he celebrated his 56th birthday in 2025.

"His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important nuance. Although we cannot comment on the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) specific reasons for the decision, it is consistent with measures aimed at ensuring safety and order," a representative for Combs said in a statement to E! on October 16. "We are grateful for the attention being paid to his condition and hope that he can continue serving his sentence without unnecessary complications."

The founder of Bad Boy Records is currently scheduled to be released from prison on February 6, 2028.