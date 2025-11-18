New sexual assault allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs under investigation in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into new allegations of sexual assault made against American producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, on Friday, they received a report from the Florida State Police, where the complainant resides. The case is being handled by the sheriff's department unit that investigates particularly serious crimes against victims. The Largo (Florida) city police noted that they are providing support to their colleagues from California, but have not opened their own investigation.

In September, Largo police received a complaint from a man who claims that Combs sexually assaulted him in 2020. The victim's name is classified in the case materials, but music producer Jonathan Hay identified himself as a victim in social media posts that were later deleted. Hay also stated that he is one of the John Does who filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in July - writes ABC News.

Combs is currently serving 50 months in federal prison. In July, a jury found him guilty on two counts of transporting people for prostitution, and in October he was sentenced.

