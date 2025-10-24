"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison

Famous American rapper Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy, became the victim of an assassination attempt while in prison, where he is currently being held. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

His friend Charlucci Finney spoke about the incident, according to whom, another inmate armed with a homemade knife broke into Combs' cell at night. The musician woke up when he felt the blade at his throat.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don’t know if he fought him off or if the guards came, I just know it happened,” Finney said.

The rapper's friend suggests that the attack may have been a warning, not an assassination attempt: "If this guy wanted to harm him, Sean would have been hurt. It would have taken only a second to cut his throat. This was probably a way of saying, 'Next time you won't be so lucky.'"

P. Diddy is currently being held in the Brooklyn Detention Center. His lawyers have repeatedly expressed concern about the client's safety, emphasizing that his celebrity status makes him vulnerable among other inmates.

Combs' lawyers requested that he be transferred to FCI Fort Dix prison, where he could receive treatment for drug addiction and be closer to his family.

Recall

The White House denied reports that Donald Trump could release Sean "Diddy" Combs from prison. The rapper's lawyers filed a request for him to serve his sentence in a low-security prison.

The BBC will show a documentary about the "ups and downs" of the scandalous music mogul P. Diddy.