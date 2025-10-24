"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison

$41.760.01
October 23, 08:21 PM • 8326 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 21402 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 23090 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 25076 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 35458 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 28450 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 48547 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 42363 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 37254 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13232 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony
Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriation
Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law
"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with Zelenskyy
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 37256 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Musician
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
Brussels
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Famous rapper P. Diddy, while in prison, became the victim of an assassination attempt when another inmate entered his cell with a homemade knife. His friend suggests it may have been a warning rather than an attempt to kill him.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison

Famous American rapper Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy, became the victim of an assassination attempt while in prison, where he is currently being held. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

His friend Charlucci Finney spoke about the incident, according to whom, another inmate armed with a homemade knife broke into Combs' cell at night. The musician woke up when he felt the blade at his throat.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don’t know if he fought him off or if the guards came, I just know it happened,”

Finney said.

The rapper's friend suggests that the attack may have been a warning, not an assassination attempt: "If this guy wanted to harm him, Sean would have been hurt. It would have taken only a second to cut his throat. This was probably a way of saying, 'Next time you won't be so lucky.'"

P. Diddy is currently being held in the Brooklyn Detention Center. His lawyers have repeatedly expressed concern about the client's safety, emphasizing that his celebrity status makes him vulnerable among other inmates.

Combs' lawyers requested that he be transferred to FCI Fort Dix prison, where he could receive treatment for drug addiction and be closer to his family.

Recall

The White House denied reports that Donald Trump could release Sean "Diddy" Combs from prison. The rapper's lawyers filed a request for him to serve his sentence in a low-security prison.

The BBC will show a documentary about the "ups and downs" of the scandalous music mogul P. Diddy. 23.04.25, 18:02 • 11653 views

Vita Zelenetska

