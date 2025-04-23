$41.520.14
The BBC will show a documentary about the "ups and downs" of the scandalous music mogul P. Diddy.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The BBC has announced a documentary "Diddy: Rise and Fall," which explores the career of Sean Combs. The film will cover allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking and the lawsuit awaiting the rapper.

The BBC will show a documentary about the "ups and downs" of the scandalous music mogul P. Diddy.
Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most successful music moguls in rap history

The BBC has announced a new documentary dedicated to exploring the personality and cultural environment of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. Analysts promise to present the story of his rise as one of the most successful rappers, as well as tell about the people who led him to fame and "the system that may have protected him for years." This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

"Diddy: The Rise and Fall" — not the first and hardly the last documentary about the scandalous Combs — will be presented by Yinka Bokinni, a well-known radio and television presenter in the United Kingdom.

My job is to tell stories. But I never thought I would tell this story. The investigation into Diddy's activities has drawn attention to the dark side of the industry that many of us dream of belonging to. We sang his songs, were sympathetic to the lifestyle, watched the show and wanted more. It was an emotional, sometimes difficult experience. And given the upcoming trial, it will be an undoubtedly fascinating story.

- the host shared her impressions.

As the title suggests, the film, which will air on BBC Three and iPlayer on April 28, will explore Diddy's decades of cultural dominance, how he became one of the first hip-hop moguls and influenced the careers of various artists. Emphasis will also be placed on the story of his recent "fall".

Combs has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transporting women for the purpose of prostitution. He is expected to stand trial in May. Prosecutors allege that he "abused contact with women, threatened them and forced them into sex" and created a "criminal organization" that involved people in forced labor, kidnapping, arson and bribery. He has strongly denied all charges and pleads not guilty, and his lawyers have publicly mocked the prospects of hundreds of lawsuits filed against the rapper.

Judge dismisses five counts in $30 million lawsuit against rapper Diddy25.03.25, 12:19 • 74231 view

Bokinni will explain how Combs reached the top and why some may have turned a blind eye to his actions along the way. Talking to people from his inner circle and his biggest critics, she learns what his colleagues and partners think of him. And she will try to find an answer to the question of why so many details of his life have become known only now.

Supplement

The rapper, now accused of serious crimes, is behind bars in Brooklyn. Combs voluntarily withdrew his appeal against the decision to deny bail. This means that the 55-year-old rapper will remain in custody until the start of his criminal trial, scheduled for May 5 this year.

Let us remind you

A street musician earlier this year filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, accusing him of rape after spiking his drink with drugs. The incident allegedly took place in Los Angeles in November 2022.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
United Kingdom
Los Angeles
