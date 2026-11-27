Lyme disease, which is transmitted by ticks, can have long-term effects on the body even after the infection has been overcome. This is indicated by the results of a new study published in the scientific journal iScience, UNN reports.

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Researchers found that infection with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, can trigger persistent epigenetic changes in the bone marrow of mice. Such changes could potentially affect how the immune system responds to future infections and other threats.

According to the study’s senior author, Tanya Petnitska-Otswieja, an associate research professor of molecular biology and microbiology at Tufts University, the significance of these findings for human health remains to be determined.

At the same time, the scientist noted that the findings provide a basis for further study of epigenetic characteristics in patients who continue to experience symptoms after Lyme disease, compared with those who have fully recovered.

Such studies could help identify the biological mechanisms that contribute to the prolonged course of the disease, as well as better understand why some people continue to experience health problems after treatment.

At present, the results have been obtained in studies on mice. They do not prove that similar changes necessarily occur in humans, nor do they indicate that the bacterium remains in the body after treatment has been completed.

Scientists emphasize the need for further research to determine whether the identified epigenetic changes could explain persistent symptoms in some patients after Lyme disease.

In Ukraine, more than 109,000 people fell ill with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections in one week