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During the third week of November, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVIs) continued to rise. From November 16 to 22, a total of 109,149 people fell ill with ARVIs, which is 4.4% more than the previous week. The Ministry of Health reports this, UNN informs.

During the third week of November, the incidence of ARVIs predictably continued to rise among both adults and children. At the same time, the incidence rate last week was 3.4% lower than during the same period last year. No signs of intensive spread of respiratory infections have been observed in Ukraine - the statement reads.

It is also reported that laboratory tests conducted last week confirmed six cases of influenza—five in Odesa and one in Kharkiv. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, influenza virus has been detected in ten samples in total.

Weekly incidence statistics:

a total of 109,149 people fell ill with ARVIs (44,194 adults and 64,955 children). This is 4.4% more than the previous week;

265 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed—82 more than a week ago;

2,286 patients with ARVIs were hospitalized (2.1% of the total number of registered cases), including 1,335 children.

Incidence rates in all regions of Ukraine correspond to the baseline intensity level. In total, during the epidemic season from September 28 to November 22, 2026, 827,069 people contracted ARVIs (10.2% fewer than during the same period last year), including 966 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health also explained how to reduce the risk of contracting ARVIs in crowded places. When using public transportation or staying in premises with large numbers of people, such as reception areas of government institutions or shelters, follow these recommendations to protect yourself from respiratory infections:

minimize touching surfaces—railings and handles; use hand sanitizer after contact;

if possible, keep your distance—even half a meter already reduces the risk of virus transmission;

choose places closer to sources of fresh air, such as open windows or doors, if it is safe to do so;

avoid face-to-face conversations at close range in enclosed spaces;

use hand sanitizer immediately after leaving public transportation or a crowded premises.

We remind you

Since October 22, 26 cases of tuberculosis have been registered in Cherkasy, 23 of them among children attending 10 educational institutions.