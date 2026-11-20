European leaders should accept the invitation to Moscow to participate in talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this during a visit to Warsaw, UNN reports.

Details

Rejecting the invitation to Moscow would be an absolutely wrong signal. We need to talk - only those who talk can ultimately achieve results - Pistorius said.

He stressed that what matters is not the invitation to Moscow itself, but the concrete results of the talks, in particular a ceasefire in Ukraine.

If we are going to talk, it must be clearly understood that a ceasefire is also part of this, rather than continuing to shoot while pretending that someone somewhere wants to hold negotiations. But in order to sound this out and assess it, we need to talk to one another - Pistorius added.

Additional information

Following the APEC summit in China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had invited representatives of the European Union to come to Moscow to ascertain their position with the aim of continuing dialogue on resolving the situation in Ukraine.

We need to understand what Europe will bring to these negotiations. Therefore, through diplomatic channels, we invited the Europeans to come to Moscow to determine their position. After that, we will decide in what format to continue the dialogue on Ukraine - Putin said.

He also added that Russia was concerned about the forms in which Europe wanted to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Right now, they are talking about Ukraine joining the European Union in full. But possible military cooperation in any form is, of course, a problem to which we must pay particular attention. We keep repeating the same thing: the deployment of any foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine is unacceptable to us - Putin added.

Reminder

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again stated his "interest" in ending the war, but Ukraine and Europe are allegedly "not interested" in this.