Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 7032 views
Astrologer claims resonance between Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope and events in the country during the planetary alignment
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 5228 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 10008 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 31994 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 31625 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 33471 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 32660 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26874 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22661 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
New polio vaccination schedule: the Ministry of Health announced changes starting in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Starting January 1, 2026, polio vaccination in Ukraine will be carried out only with inactivated vaccine. The vaccination schedule is changing, consisting of 5 doses, and the booster shot at 14 years of age is canceled.

New polio vaccination schedule: the Ministry of Health announced changes starting in 2026

In Ukraine, starting from January 1, 2026, in accordance with the updated National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations, polio vaccination will be carried out only with inactivated polio vaccine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

Pediatric infectious disease specialist, Candidate of Medical Sciences, head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis Fedir Lapii explained what exactly is changing.

According to him, there has been a transition to the use of inactivated ("dead") polio vaccine; oral polio vaccine (OPV) will no longer be used. In addition, the vaccination schedule is changing. It now consists of 5 vaccinations, which are administered at the age of 2, 4, 6, 18 months, and 6 years. Revaccination at the age of 14 is canceled.

If a child, for certain reasons, missed one of the polio vaccinations or did not receive any at all, it is necessary to contact their family doctor or pediatrician.

If the polio vaccination schedule has been violated, in this case - regardless of the patient's age - vaccinations are carried out according to a 4-dose schedule. This can be done at the expense of the state until the age of 18

- Lapii stated.

"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination26.12.25, 07:31 • 17969 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Ukraine