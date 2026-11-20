NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi

The State Bureau of Investigation has registered three criminal proceedings concerning the alleged unlawful actions of National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi related to his higher education diploma. This is stated in the second part of a report by former NBU Council Chairman Bohdan Danylyshyn devoted to Pyshnyi’s tenure.

According to the author, the proceedings were opened on the basis of a ruling by the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated August 5, 2026 (case No. 761/30566/26). They concern:

the alleged organization of the forgery of a document confirming education, on the basis of which Pyshnyi was admitted directly to the fourth year of the Ukrainian Academy of Banking of the NBU (Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code);

the alleged use of a forged education document to hold senior positions in the banking sector, in particular the position of NBU governor (Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code);

the alleged unlawful receipt of a salary from the NBU totaling approximately UAH 24 million (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code).

These are circumstances previously described repeatedly by Borys Kushniruk: Pyshnyi allegedly obtained fictitious documents confirming three years of study at the Sumy branch of the "University of Modern Knowledge."

The report was published ahead of a possible consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of the issue of Pyshnyi’s dismissal.

In addition, Danylyshyn describes seven more episodes involving Pyshnyi’s activities after his appointment as NBU governor in October 2022. They include:

• NBU Council. According to the author, the Council’s secretariat was abolished, its composition was changed, and the position of Council chairman remains vacant.

• Certificates of deposit. In 2022–2025, banks received UAH 291.2 billion from them—5.4 times more than in the previous six years. The author believes that these funds could have gone to the state budget.

• "Sense Bank." Danylyshyn recalls statements by parliamentary Financial Committee Chairman Danylo Hetmantsev regarding the bank’s servicing of payments for the gambling industry, as well as the NABU investigation into a group to which Timur Mindich and Vasyl Veselyi allegedly had links.

• Testimony before the Temporary Special Commission. On September 24, 2026, according to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, proceedings were opened over the possible provision by Pyshnyi of false testimony regarding the recommendation of Veselyi. On October 21, NABU searched the office of the NBU governor.

• Personnel decisions. The author criticizes the appointment of Pyshnyi’s former colleagues from Oschadbank and the fact that NBU First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova remained in office despite the Deposit Guarantee Fund’s lawsuit seeking UAH 1.477 billion in the case of Platinum Bank.

• Fundraising on his birthday in 2024, during which individuals alone transferred almost UAH 8 million. The author sees this as indicating a conflict of interest.

• The conflict surrounding the gallery at the Domosfera shopping center: in 2025, Nataliia Zabolotna accused NBU Governor’s wife Liudmyla Pyshna of raiding the gallery.

In Danylyshyn’s view, parliament should demand public explanations from the NBU regarding its policies and also raise the issue of declaring Pyshnyi’s reputation less than impeccable.

Pyshnyi himself previously stated that he did not intend to leave office, and that NABU investigators found nothing during the search that would indicate an offense.