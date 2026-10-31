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Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4514 views

Residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky arrived in Ukraine following a humanitarian operation. They spoke about hunger, shelling, mines, and the lack of medical care.

Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Buses carrying evacuated residents of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky are already in Ukrainian-controlled territory. Oleshky residents told UNN correspondents about their impressions of returning home and what they had gone through.

Details

Residents of Oleshky were welcomed with Ukrainian posters and flags.

It was not easy there. Many people were slowly starving to death and eating grass. I know such people

 - Mykola Ivanovych says.

The man said that the Russians intimidated people by firing machine guns at their feet. He also said that Russian troops had already violated the ceasefire in Oleshky.

Yes, my son had already called me and said: "They have already violated it," and they say that it was the Ukrainians. Well, we know what Ukrainians are like. You can't fool us

- Mr. Mykola adds.

As Oleshky resident Ivan said, he finally saw his relatives.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

What kind of impressions can there be? I think you understand for yourselves. I can't find the right words. It was very difficult, there were a great many drones, and it was difficult to move around. The food was still from spring... mainly vegetables from the garden. There were still some supplies left. In fact, every other day people were killed by mines or drones

 - Mr. Ivan says.

A resident of Oleshky who evacuated with her dog said: "The shelling is constant, there is no food, and the roads are mined. There is no medicine, there is nothing. The hospital... well, there is only first aid there, nothing more. The ambulance does not come. People travel to Radensk by bicycle to get food. That's 20 km there and 20 km back. And over mines."

Additionally

Hot food, tea, fruit, and assistance for children and pets were prepared for the evacuees. A team of medics is also already on duty at the site; if necessary, they will conduct examinations and provide assistance.

Animals that were successfully evacuated from Oleshky have already arrived in Ukraine.

Andrii Zhydenko, Director General of Chernihiv Regional Hospital, said: "Considering the information we have about the people who are now arriving, we have prepared and are ready to receive and examine them and, if necessary, provide medical assistance to these patients. Because many of them are patients recovering from heart attacks and strokes who require medical care. Our task is to examine them, provide the necessary medical assistance, supply them with medication if necessary, and then they will be evacuated to medical facilities in the city of Kyiv."

There are people with injuries, including seriously injured people. As I said, there are also the consequences of strokes and heart attacks. There are people with limited mobility and bedridden patients. Therefore, our task is to provide them with comprehensive medical assistance—I repeat, in full

- Zhydenko said.

He added that special medical buses were also waiting for Ukrainians to transport people who cannot remain in a seated position.

Several buses arrived for this purpose—these are special buses for evacuating patients with limited mobility. So I think that they will all be fully provided for if necessary and transported to Kyiv, as they say, in accordance with all medical standards and requirements

 - Zhydenko added.

In addition, according to him, tents have been set up at the site, where teams of doctors are working—therapists, nephrologists, neurologists, cardiologists, and pediatricians for children.

Relatives of those evacuated from Oleshky also arrived at the site. In particular, a young woman named Yelyzaveta is awaiting her father's return at the end of January 2024.

The last time we saw each other was at the end of January 2024, when my sister, my mother, and I left, while he stayed there. At the time, we thought it would be a month, two at most, and that we would return, but unfortunately, two years have already passed

- Yelyzaveta says.

Recall

On October 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, Kherson region, had taken place—as of that time, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky had crossed the Ukrainian border in Chernihiv region, and they would be provided with the necessary assistance.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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