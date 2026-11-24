REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

On Tuesday, Poland accused Moscow of deliberately violating its airspace, saying that a Russian reconnaissance drone briefly crossed the border. The incident is likely to heighten fears that the war in Ukraine could spill beyond its western borders, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

According to a spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the ministry on Tuesday afternoon, where he was handed a "note in a sharp tone."

A series of incidents in recent days has heightened fears of escalation beyond Ukraine, where Russia launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.

It should be added

On Monday, Moscow accused Estonia — a member of NATO and the European Union — of a series of hostile actions that "are on the verge of unleashing an open war." This came after Estonia announced the closure of its land border with Russia.

"On the brink of resolving an open war" — Russia summoned the Estonian diplomat over the closure of crossing points

Other developments include Warsaw's statement that three Russian Kh-101 missiles fell on Polish territory on Friday. In addition, a Russian cargo ship linked to the military caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday; according to the Finnish side, it was likely an attack by Ukraine. On Sunday, Ukraine sank a Russian corvette in a Libyan port using naval drones.

Russian drone violated Polish airspace - Warsaw suggests it was deliberately