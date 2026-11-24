During the night of November 24, Polish airspace was violated by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). According to Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence Pawel Zalewski, the drone spent a very short time over the country, noting that it was "hard to imagine that this was a coincidence." UNN reports this with reference to RMF24.

"It was monitored from the very beginning. I spoke with DORSZ (the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces), and the armed forces decided not to shoot it down because they did not want to risk casualties or harm to the civilian population," Pawel Zalewski acknowledged on RMF24 radio. "It is hard to imagine that this was a coincidence; we assume that it was a deliberate action," he added.

Details

During Russia's attack on Ukraine, a Russian drone violated Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported, authorizing the object to be shot down.

"During the nighttime attack by the Russian Federation on targets in western Ukraine, carried out using airstrikes, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) briefly violated Polish airspace. In response to the threat, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces activated the necessary air defense forces and assets. The object was continuously tracked by military radar systems throughout its entire flight path. The situation was constantly monitored, and authorization was issued to shoot down the object. After the UAV changed course to the east, taking into account the potential threat to the civilian population and the possible consequences of shooting down the object, a decision was made to refrain from using weapons because of the continuing risk of harm," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a statement on X.

The UAV, the publication writes, entered Polish airspace near Dorohusk. According to PAP sources, it was equipped with surveillance equipment, including cameras, and its most likely purpose was reconnaissance.

The drone was monitored, but because of the risk of harm to the civilian population, Poland's armed forces did not make such a decision, Pawel Zalewski, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence, acknowledged.

"If it had posed any threat, it would of course have been shot down, but the military made this decision out of concern that, while it was still in Poland, the risk analysis would be unfavorable with regard to the harm it might cause. Such a decision was not made," Zalewski stressed.

It was monitored, and its flight was controlled, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence stressed.

"We treat these drones as strike drones. Such types of drones are equipped with cameras that allow them to be controlled based on topographical analysis, but they are strike drones; they have such capabilities," Zalewski explained. "We do not know whether it was armed or whether it was a decoy," he added.

"We treat everything that enters Polish airspace as a threat," he stressed.

Poland to receive AWACS

Following an extraordinary meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence Pawel Zalewski announced that Poland would have one AWACS early-warning aircraft at its disposal.

"This is confirmed information, initially received during talks with Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz," he said.

"It will be an aircraft operating over Poland, but its reconnaissance will in fact cover a much wider area," Zalewski explained.

NATO is considering strengthening its military presence in Europe following the incident in Poland