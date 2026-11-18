Judge of the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa Viktor Chaplytskyi

Due to the numerous postponements of hearings in the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex doctors Vitaliy Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska, three women whose loved ones also died after receiving treatment at the clinic recorded a video appeal to the presiding judge, Viktor Chaplytskyi. The victims urged him to use all means provided by law to ensure that the case against the Odrex doctors is heard on its merits and that the statute of limitations does not become an obstacle to establishing justice, UNN writes.

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"Dear Judge Chaplytskyi, I am addressing you because I am watching and seeing the case being postponed; time is passing—months, years. And I ask you to do everything within your power, within the bounds of the law, so that the statute of limitations does not expire," Khrystyna Totkailo, who lost her father after treatment at Odrex, said in her appeal to the presiding judge.

Khrystyna Totkailo said that her family had come to Odrex from Kyiv because her father had been promised that his larynx would be "preserved" and that he would be cured. His oncologist was Maryna Bielotserkovska, the defendant in the medical negligence case being heard by Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi. According to Khrystyna, after several courses of aggressive chemotherapy, her father's condition deteriorated sharply, and he later died. At the same time, the woman claims that when her father's condition worsened, the family tried to contact Bielotserkovska to obtain advice on what to do next. However, she never got back in touch.

Khrystyna contacted law enforcement agencies to clarify the circumstances of his death, but to this day she has not received answers to her questions. That is why she is closely following the court proceedings in the case concerning the death of Adnan Kivan and fears that the constant postponements may allow time to become an obstacle to establishing the truth.

Olha Melai, the widow of Ihor Melai, also joined the appeal. He, too, had received treatment at Odrex. His oncologist was also Maryna Bielotserkovska. According to the widow, after a pleural port was placed in the surgical department headed by Vitaliy Rusakov, her husband ended up in intensive care on a ventilator.

For almost a year, the woman has been trying to find out exactly what happened during the medical intervention and why her husband's condition deteriorated so sharply. She contacted the Ministry of Health and law enforcement agencies. Criminal and civil proceedings were opened based on the statements she submitted, but she has still not received answers to the key questions.

Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?

Olha Melai also published a video appeal on her Facebook page. As the woman explained in her post, the case of Adnan Kivan is personally significant to her. She is following the proceedings because she herself experienced a tragedy after a loved one received treatment at the same clinic from the same doctors. Each new postponement of the court hearing reminds her of her own struggle for the truth and makes her wonder whether the Ukrainian judicial system is capable of delivering justice and protecting the right of the families of deceased patients to have the truth established.

"Justice must not turn into endless waiting. After all, behind each such case are not merely surnames in court documents. There are people, their loved ones, their pain, and their hope that the circumstances of the tragedy will be established and responsibility determined in accordance with the law," Olha Melai wrote.

The third participant in the appeal is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died after surgery at Odrex in 2019. For more than seven years, the woman has been trying to establish the circumstances of his death. According to her, throughout all this time she has not even managed to obtain the necessary forensic medical expert report.

"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patients

Svitlana is convinced that the case concerning the circumstances and causes of Adnan Kivan's death has become a kind of litmus test for the entire Ukrainian justice system.

"Today, the three of us are addressing you, Judge Chaplytskyi, because we fear that Adnan Kivan's case may end without receiving a judicial determination, meaning yet another family will be left without answers or justice. Dear Viktor Chaplytskyi, we understand that you are required to act only within the framework of the law, but we ask you to use all opportunities provided by law to ensure that this case is heard fully and in a timely manner," Svitlana Huk addressed the judge.

All three injured parties emphasize that they are not demanding that the doctors be found guilty without the evidence being examined. Their request to the presiding judge is to use all legal means to ensure that the case is heard in a timely manner and to prevent a situation in which the proceedings could end without a verdict because the statute of limitations expires.

Reminder

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa is hearing the criminal case against surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and physician Maryna Bielotserkivska. They are accused of improperly performing their professional duties under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in the case concerning the causes and circumstances of the death of KADORR Group founder Adnan Kivan, who died on October 27, 2024, after treatment at Odrex.

According to the investigation, after the surgery, the medical professionals may have failed to provide the necessary antibacterial therapy and properly respond to postoperative complications. According to the findings of the forensic medical examination, this may have led to the development of sepsis, which caused the patient's death. Neither doctor admits guilt.

At the same time, the court proceedings in the case are being systematically delayed. According to UNN's calculations, in September, only six of the 13 scheduled hearings took place, while in October, there were three out of 16. Thus, over two months, the court managed to hold only nine of the 29 scheduled hearings.

The situation did not improve significantly in November. The hearings scheduled for November 11, 12, and 13 were postponed again following motions by the lawyers of the accused, Vitalii Rusakov. Presiding Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi said he intended to appeal again to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar because of the conduct of the defense lawyers.

Read also: Two weeks without court hearings: who is delaying the trial in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors, and why?

These postponements are particularly significant because of the risk of the statute of limitations expiring. The offense charged against the doctors carries a three-year limitation period, which, in the absence of legal grounds for its suspension or interruption, may expire as early as autumn 2027. Under the conditions established by law, this could lead to the accused being released from criminal liability even if the evidence indicates their guilt.

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