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Meghan Markle is preparing to return to television – the Duchess could become the host of a popular show

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Meghan Markle could become a co-host of Junior MasterChef in Australia. Filming for the season is planned for 2027, but the Duchess's participation has not been confirmed.

Meghan Markle is preparing to return to television – the Duchess could become the host of a popular show

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, may become a co-host of the Australian cooking show Junior MasterChef. According to preliminary information, filming for the new season is scheduled for 2027. Bloomberg reports this, citing the Australian publication News.com.au, writes UNN.

Details

The 45-year-old Meghan is expected to travel to Australia for several weeks at the beginning or in the middle of 2027. Filming will likely take place in Melbourne.

According to insiders, the Duchess may be joined by her husband, Prince Harry, and their children—the 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet. However, no final decision has yet been made regarding the family trip.

Meghan Markle plans a return to her television career

The Duchess previously took part in Australia's MasterChef. In its 18th season, she appeared as a guest judge, and the contestants had to prepare a dish worthy of the Duchess.

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Reports of a possible new role have emerged amid rumors of Meghan's return to an acting career.

According to British media, the former star of the series "Suits" is considering new scripts and television offers. The Netflix series "The Gentlemen" was previously mentioned among the possible projects.

At the same time, Meghan plans to focus primarily on her family, developing her own brand, and working in the entertainment industry.

There is currently no official confirmation of her participation in the new season of Junior MasterChef.

Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer27.10.26, 01:06 • 6718 views

Stepan Haftko

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