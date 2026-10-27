Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
11:17 PM • 950 views
Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO
10:57 PM • 2290 views
Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner
10:18 PM • 5828 views
Vance blamed dictators for rising gas prices and prompted uncomfortable comparisons with Trump
09:17 PM • 9450 views
Zelenskyy reported that the Russians struck one of the universities and residential neighborhoods in Kyiv with a ballistic missileVideo
06:53 PM • 13595 views
The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 16946 views
"Ukrainian athletes will not go there" — Bidnyi on Ukraine's participation in the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships in Moscow
October 26, 05:13 PM • 16871 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine
October 26, 04:53 PM • 16306 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties
Exclusive
October 26, 02:03 PM • 22057 views
The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans
October 26, 12:54 PM • 20653 views
Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayorPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.3m/s
80%
754mm
Popular news
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in LondonOctober 26, 01:49 PM • 17272 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 23348 views
A drone struck a train carrying Moscow's "Lokomotiv" team back from a matchOctober 26, 03:15 PM • 10554 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 20652 views
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 16052 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 16150 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 20762 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 23451 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 32632 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 67021 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer11:06 PM • 784 views
Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy Photo10:26 PM • 1952 views
Hollywood’s Secret Romances – It Has Become Known Who Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna Dated10:07 PM • 2420 views
Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has died09:20 PM • 4184 views
Lamine Yamal has been named the best young player in the world for the third time PhotoVideo09:10 PM • 4068 views
Actual
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Technology
Diia (service)

Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

The singer posted a photo from the hospital after reconstructive surgery. Her 3-year-old son, Sky, is supporting her during her recovery.

Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer

British singer Jessie J, who underwent a mastectomy in 2025 due to breast cancer, spoke about her recovery after a second reconstructive surgery. The 38-year-old artist posted photos from the hospital and shared details of her recovery. E! News reports, UNN writes.

Details

On October 25, the performer of the hit "Price Tag" posted a series of photos on Instagram showing herself in a hospital bed and after the surgery.

Despite the difficult period, the singer remains optimistic and maintains her sense of humor. She captioned one of the photos, in which she was wearing a hospital gown, with the words: "To healing."

The singer is supported by her 3-year-old son

Jessie J also shared touching moments with her son Sky, who is supporting his mother during her recovery.

He woke up in the middle of the night, climbed into my bed, and said: "I love you, Mommy." He held my hand and fell asleep

the artist said.

As a reminder, in 2025, the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer, after which she underwent a mastectomy. In May 2026, Jessie announced that she no longer had any signs of cancer.

In September, the artist temporarily left social media to focus on her health and prepare for another surgery. She is now gradually returning to her normal life.

Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reports25.10.26, 22:18 • 37773 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureHealthUNN Lite
Carcinoma