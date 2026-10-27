Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer

British singer Jessie J, who underwent a mastectomy in 2025 due to breast cancer, spoke about her recovery after a second reconstructive surgery. The 38-year-old artist posted photos from the hospital and shared details of her recovery. E! News reports, UNN writes.

Details

On October 25, the performer of the hit "Price Tag" posted a series of photos on Instagram showing herself in a hospital bed and after the surgery.

Despite the difficult period, the singer remains optimistic and maintains her sense of humor. She captioned one of the photos, in which she was wearing a hospital gown, with the words: "To healing."

The singer is supported by her 3-year-old son

Jessie J also shared touching moments with her son Sky, who is supporting his mother during her recovery.

He woke up in the middle of the night, climbed into my bed, and said: "I love you, Mommy." He held my hand and fell asleep the artist said.

As a reminder, in 2025, the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer, after which she underwent a mastectomy. In May 2026, Jessie announced that she no longer had any signs of cancer.

In September, the artist temporarily left social media to focus on her health and prepare for another surgery. She is now gradually returning to her normal life.

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