Power outages caused by recent Russian shelling continue in Dnipropetrovsk region. Damage to the main transmission networks has left parts of Dnipro, Dnipro district, Pavlohrad district, Synelnykove district and Samarivka district without electricity. This is reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration efforts. Critical infrastructure facilities will be reconnected first. We are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as quickly as possible - the statement says.

Context

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight and in the morning of November 25. As of the morning, residents in five regions were partially without electricity. As a result of enemy shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced its 17th blackout since the beginning of the year and its 28th overall.

DTEK also reported that the Russian attack severely damaged equipment at one of the thermal power plants, and the station halted generation. Emergency outages are in effect in Dnipropetrovsk region due to the strikes.

In addition, part of Odesa was left without electricity. Some critical infrastructure facilities are operating intermittently.

Reminder

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that the Russian attack damaged energy and logistics facilities in several regions of Ukraine. A gas production facility caught fire in Poltava region.