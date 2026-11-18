President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced decisions to provide greater protection in the Black Sea amid intensified Russian strikes. He reported this following briefings on the security situation in the Black Sea and along grain export routes, UNN reports.

During the briefings, intelligence and military reports on Russia’s plans were heard.

They determined what additional forces and means are needed to provide greater protection for vessels and ports. There are corresponding tasks for our diplomatic team and government officials

In addition, the president heard briefings on cross-border cooperation with Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

The main thing is to provide greater security to our Black Sea cities and communities and support Ukrainian farmers. At the meeting with farmers and representatives of Ukrainian agribusiness, we discussed steps that could help. We are preparing an appropriate system of measures. This includes helping the agricultural sector prepare for next year’s sowing campaign and accumulate the necessary resources