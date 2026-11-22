Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times in a day: a woman was killed and 9 more people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
During the attacks on five districts of the region, a woman was killed and nine people were injured. Some of the injured are seriously wounded.
Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times during the day, killing a woman and injuring nine other people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.
Details
In Dnipro, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the shelling. A woman was killed, and two more men were injured; one of them is in serious condition.
In Nikopol district, the district center and three communities came under Russian strikes. Three people were injured, two of them were hospitalized, including a man in serious condition.
There are seriously wounded people in several districts of the region
In Synelnykove district, Russian attacks damaged a shop, a car, and infrastructure facilities. Two people were injured, one of them is in serious condition.
Infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling in Kamianske district. Two men were injured and hospitalized in moderately serious condition.
In Kryvyi Rih district, Russian strikes damaged a private residential building. The State Emergency Service has reported no information about casualties in this district.
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