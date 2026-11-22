Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times during the day, killing a woman and injuring nine other people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

In Dnipro, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the shelling. A woman was killed, and two more men were injured; one of them is in serious condition.

In Nikopol district, the district center and three communities came under Russian strikes. Three people were injured, two of them were hospitalized, including a man in serious condition.

There are seriously wounded people in several districts of the region

In Synelnykove district, Russian attacks damaged a shop, a car, and infrastructure facilities. Two people were injured, one of them is in serious condition.

Infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling in Kamianske district. Two men were injured and hospitalized in moderately serious condition.

In Kryvyi Rih district, Russian strikes damaged a private residential building. The State Emergency Service has reported no information about casualties in this district.

A miracle amid the ruins in Dymer: rescuers pulled a living child from beneath the rubble of a destroyed building