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The Ministry of Internal Affairs warned about fraudulent schemes involving driver's licenses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Obtaining a driver's license without taking exams is illegal, and online offers are scams. The Ministry of Internal Affairs advises against sharing personal data and recommends contacting the Cyber Police.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warned about fraudulent schemes involving driver's licenses

Obtaining a valid driver's license without taking the exams is impossible and illegal. This is reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that online offers to take the traffic rules exam, obtain a license without training, or do so through intermediaries are fraudulent schemes.

How to recognize such offers

  • Fraudsters demand prepayment, promise a guaranteed passing of the exam, ask for copies of documents, or send links to fake websites. Do not transfer money or provide strangers with your personal or banking details.
    • The theoretical exam is taken in an equipped classroom at a service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Special software, Face ID, and video surveillance are used during the knowledge assessment, making outside interference impossible.

      Remember: Ukrainian law provides for criminal liability for producing and using forged documents

      - the Ministry of Internal Affairs warns.

      The ministry urges: if you have become a victim of fraud, contact your bank, save the correspondence and other evidence, and report it to the Cyber Police.

      Reminder

      In Ukraine, during martial law, drivers are allowed to drive vehicles with expired driver's licenses; however, this provision does not apply to all documents. In particular, it concerns licenses that were issued for the first time for a period of two years. This rule will also remain in effect for one year after the end of martial law.

      Behind the wheel at 17 — Ukraine wants to change the rules for obtaining a driver's license22.10.26, 14:19 • 6526 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Crimes and emergenciesAuto
      Laws
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine