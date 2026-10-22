Behind the wheel at 17 — Ukraine wants to change the rules for obtaining a driver's license

Draft Law No. 16170 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. It provides for changes to the rules for obtaining driving licences, age restrictions and admission to driving vehicles. In particular, the document proposes allowing people to drive passenger cars from the age of 17 when accompanied by an experienced driver, UNN reports.

Details

The draft law provides that the right to drive a Category B vehicle may be obtained from the age of 17 after a medical examination, completion of training, and passing theoretical and practical exams.

Until reaching adulthood, a driver will be allowed to drive a car only when accompanied by a person who meets the established requirements.

In particular, the accompanying person must:

be at least 24 years old;

have held a Category B licence for at least five years;

not have been deprived of the right to drive during the previous five years;

not be under the influence of alcohol, narcotic or psychotropic substances, or medicines that reduce attention and reaction speed.

After reaching the age of 18, mandatory accompaniment will end automatically, provided that the right to drive has not been suspended or terminated on other grounds.

New restrictions

The document also proposes establishing the following minimum age limits for obtaining the right to drive:

16 years — Categories AM, A1 and B1;

18 years — A2, B, BE, C1 and C1E;

20 years — Category A, provided there is at least two years of experience driving a Category A2 vehicle;

21 years — C, CE, D1, D1E and T;

24 years — D and DE.

The right to drive Category A vehicles is also proposed to be granted from the age of 24 without prior experience driving a Category A2 vehicle.

Driving licences may be valid for 5 or 15 years

Under the draft law, the validity period of licences will depend on the category of vehicle.

1. 15 years — for Categories AM, A1, A2, A, B1, B and BE.

2. 5 years — for Categories C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, DE and T.

Renewal of the right to drive will depend on confirmation of the driver's physical and mental fitness. For drivers of freight and passenger transport, a medical examination is proposed to be made mandatory each time the licence is renewed.

A two-year probationary period

For drivers who have obtained the right to drive for the first time, a two-year probationary period is proposed.

During this period, a zero permissible level of alcohol in the body will apply, taking into account the maximum permissible error of the special technical device.

For serious or repeated violations of traffic rules, additional measures may be applied, including corrective training and an extension of the probationary period.

An electronic driving licence will have the same legal force as a plastic one

The draft law provides that a mobile driving licence will have the same legal force as a physical document. At the same time, people will not be required to use an electronic licence.

Existing driving licences are proposed to remain valid until their expiry date. They will not have to be exchanged early.

Previously opened categories will also remain valid.

Driving bans imposed in European Union countries will also apply in Ukraine

A separate block of amendments concerns the recognition of European Union countries' decisions to revoke the right to drive vehicles.

The mechanism is proposed to apply to final decisions concerning certain serious violations, including:

driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

speeding;

violations of traffic rules that caused death or serious bodily injuries.

To enforce a decision in Ukraine, the driver must be identified, and the period of deprivation of the right to drive must comply with the conditions established in the draft law. Exceptions are also provided, including for certain cases of exceeding the speed limit by less than 50 km/h.

The implementation of such decisions will be ensured by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. At the same time, the relevant rules on international recognition and information exchange are to take effect on the day Ukraine joins the EU or on another date determined by an international agreement.

The main provisions of the draft law are proposed to enter into force 12 months after the adopted law is published. During this time, the Cabinet of Ministers must bring regulatory acts into line with the new requirements and ensure that information systems are ready.