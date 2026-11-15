Estonia will close all border crossing points on its border with Russia starting December 1

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Estonia will close all checkpoints on its border with Russia starting December 1. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, reports UNN.

Due to irrefutable evidence that Russia’s GRU (military intelligence) ordered a sabotage attack on an Estonian defense industry company, Estonia will close all crossing points between Estonia and Russia starting December 1 - Tsahkna wrote on X.

According to him, Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia will have consequences. Attempts to intimidate, destabilize, or undermine security will not go unanswered.

Closing the crossing points will reduce Russia’s ability to carry out hostile actions in Estonia and strengthen our efforts to prevent sanctions evasion — the Estonian foreign minister added.

He noted that he had informed his Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian counterparts of his decision.

In addition,

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal reported that a sabotage attempt had been carried out overnight on November 14 against the defense company Threod Systems, which manufactures drones, including for Ukraine and NATO countries.

The country’s chief prosecutor, Astrid Asi, reported the detention of eight Latvian citizens on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage.

The Director General of the Estonian Internal Security Service, Margo Palloson, said that, according to Estonian counterintelligence, Russia was behind the sabotage attempt and that it was coordinated by Russia’s GRU.

An attempt was made to set fire to the building of a military drone manufacturer in Estonia: suspects detained, GRU involvement suspected