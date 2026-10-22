In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been expanded due to Russian attacks — which communities are affected

Illustrative photo

In Donetsk region, the zone for the mandatory evacuation of families with children by force is being expanded — it now covers all settlements of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities. This was reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

The security situation is constantly deteriorating. The Russians attack Kramatorsk and Sloviansk every day, striking residential districts, civilian transport, and places where people are present. Staying there with children is an unjustifiable risk - Filashkin reported.

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The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration addressed parents: "do not put your children in danger and do not wait until a Russian strike occurs near your home; evacuate now."

Specialized police and State Emergency Service groups are involved in the evacuation, and after arriving at the transit point, families will be assisted with further relocation to safer regions of Ukraine. Children's lives are an unconditional priority - Filashkin concluded.

The zone for the mandatory evacuation of children has been expanded in Donetsk region