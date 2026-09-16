The zone for the mandatory evacuation of children has been expanded in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, the zone for the mandatory evacuation of children by force has been expanded. It concerns certain settlements in the Sviatohirsk, Sloviansk and Novodonetsk communities. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

The evacuation of children will be carried out accompanied by their parents, persons acting in their place, or legal representatives. Local military administrations, police, rescuers and the children’s services will be involved in the process.

According to Filashkin, evacuees will be accompanied at every stage – from departure to the reception point and subsequent accommodation in safer regions.

We make all decisions with one goal – to prevent new casualties among children — the statement says.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children expanded in Dnipropetrovsk region