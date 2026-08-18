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Mandatory evacuation of families with children expanded in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3258 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region’s Synelnykove district, the mandatory evacuation of families with children from 16 settlements has been announced. A total of 2,177 children must leave within a month, with assistance from the National Police and charities.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children expanded in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the forced evacuation of families with children from 16 settlements was announced, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.

The forced evacuation was announced from another 16 settlements in the Mykolaiv, Petropavlivka and Ukrainske communities of the Synelnykove district. Families with children should leave there within a month. Parents, guardians or legal representatives must take 2,177 boys and girls to safer areas

- Hanzha wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the National Police and charitable organizations are helping families relocate. "They choose routes based on the security situation. Armored vehicles and body armor are being used," he explained.

"First, people are taken to transit centers. Then, if necessary, they are helped with accommodation," Hanzha said.

A mandatory evacuation of more than 520 children will be carried out in the Kramatorsk community — Regional Military Administration05.08.26, 16:55 • 3969 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine