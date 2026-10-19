In Donetsk region, a long curfew will be introduced on November 1 — how long will it last and will there be exceptions

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From November 1, a lengthy curfew will be in effect throughout Donetsk region, except in two communities. This was reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

From November 1, a lengthy curfew will be in effect throughout Donetsk region, except in the Oleksandrivska and Cherkaska communities: from 16:00 to 11:00. In the Oleksandrivska and Cherkaska communities, the curfew remains unchanged for now — from 21:00 to 05:00. The relevant order was signed today - Filashkin reported.

According to him, the decision was prompted by the security situation. The Russians are intensifying shelling of populated areas in the region, and the risks to civilians are constantly increasing.

I ask everyone to treat the new restrictions responsibly, plan travel in advance, and comply with the requirements of the military administrations and law enforcement agencies. And I emphasize once again: there have been no safe places in Donetsk region for a long time. I urge people, especially families with children, not to wait for another shelling attack and to leave for safer regions of Ukraine. The most important thing now is to save lives - the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration concluded.

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