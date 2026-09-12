A number of Russian agents operating from Mykolaiv to Donetsk regions have been exposed in Ukraine – Prosecutor General’s Office

Over the past month, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have exposed a number of individuals suspected of treason, working for Russian intelligence services, and collaborationist activities. Among them is an artilleryman who carried out an assignment from a Russian handler for $30, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the OPG, from August 14 to September 10, 2026, law enforcement officers documented the activities of Russian agents in several regions of Ukraine.

In Mykolaiv region, authorities exposed a local resident who, according to the investigation, carried out assignments from a Russian handler. Law enforcement officers also exposed an artilleryman who agreed to carry out an assignment from a representative of Russia for $30. Two other residents of the region have already been convicted, including for passing information about the Defense Forces to the Russians.

They directed drones and passed on the coordinates of military personnel

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the case of a man accused of directing Russian drones toward Ukrainian military personnel and HIMARS in a frontline area was submitted to court. Another person was exposed while passing the coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel in the Zaporizhzhia sector to a representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

In Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to assassinate military personnel was detained

In Donetsk region, law enforcement officers exposed agents who, according to the investigation, passed the Russians data on the location of personnel, military equipment, air defense systems, and fortifications of the Defense Forces. In addition, nine men were detained, and the guilt of nine more residents of Donetsk region and Sevastopol was established; they had voluntarily joined the Russian army and taken part in combat operations against Ukraine.

In Sumy region, a father and son were sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property. According to the prosecutor's office, in 2022 they switched to Russia's side and fought as snipers. Another employee of the Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration was sentenced to 15 years for cooperating with an FSB representative and passing information about Ukrainian military personnel.

Separately, 10 former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were notified of suspicion; after the occupation of Crimea, they switched to Russia's side. In Odesa region, a serviceman suspected of passing the enemy the coordinates of personnel and equipment was remanded in custody without the right to bail.

In Poltava region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing the murder of a military unit commander was detained

In addition, in Poltava region, law enforcement officers said they had prevented a terrorist attack, the preparation of which a university student is accused of. His case has already been submitted to court.

The investigation has also been completed into the owner of zoos in Crimea, who is accused of looting the Askania-Nova nature reserve. According to the investigation's assessment, the damage caused exceeds UAH 67.3 million.

The SBU detained a 19-year-old FSB hitman who was preparing to murder an activist in the Kyiv region